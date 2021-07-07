Ashland increased prices on pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) products in North America. This increase will range from $0.07/lb. to $0.10/lb., and includes Arocure, Aroset and Flexcryl product lines.

Ashland continues to focus on managing costs to deliver top-quality products and exceptional service to customers. Recent price increases in key raw materials and global freight necessitate Ashland’s pricing adjustment. The increases apply globally and are effective July 19, 2021 or as agreements allow.

Visit ashland.com for more information.