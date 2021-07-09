The test results conclude that 100% of the Minus Works Plant-Based Refrigerant Gel will biodegrade within 28 days of exposure to an aerobic environment, with the majority of the degradation occurring in the first 10 days. The OECD 301B analysis for Ready Biodegradability was performed by RespirTek Inc., an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified bioenvironmental test lab that is specifically accredited for OECD 301B biodegradability testing.

Minus Works’ Ready Biodegradability Certification marks a significant milestone for the broader cold chain industry as the utilization of sustainable solutions becomes increasingly urgent. While legacy gel packs often contain environmentally harmful chemicals that do not biodegrade, Minus Works’ plant-based technology allows for total and rapid biodegradation in under a month. Rapid biodegradation is a critical attribute as landfill is a highly challenging environment for organic matter to break down due to compaction and lack of oxygen.

“We’re very excited about this result. Passing the OECD 301B test for Ready Biodegradability — the gold standard for biodegradability — was a product lifecycle goal from the outset,” says Ben Shore, founder and CEO of Minus Works. “At Minus Works, we strongly believe that after a product fulfills its worldly duty it should return to the earth.”

