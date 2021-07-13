The global fresh food packaging market size is expected to reach $181.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for fresh dairy products from developing countries is expected to be the key driver for the market over the forecast period.

The industry has experienced a significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the disruption of the supply chain. The shutdown in China, which is one of the key raw material producers, has impacted packaging manufacturers globally. The shortage in supply of raw materials like plastics, aluminum, steel and others from Chinese manufacturers has resulted in a demand-supply gap, however, the manufacturing is expected to ramp up the production gradually.

Key Insights & Findings:

The flexible segment accounted for a significant revenue share of 47.6% in 2020. Manufacturers are actively investing in increasing the production capacity of flexible packaging owing to the increasing preference for economical and low-cost packaging by the application industry.

The plastic material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.2% in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Abundant raw material availability and lower costs owing to high production levels in APAC and North America are responsible for the high market share.

The dairy products segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Higher dependency on milk for daily protein requirement in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for dairy products, thereby driving the market.

In Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Abundant raw material availability and large output from application industries are responsible for the high market share and fastest growth.

Key companies are increasingly offering custom packaging solutions to end-use companies; besides key companies are increasingly focusing on the use of recycled material as it offers complete sustainability.

The demand for packaging of fresh vegetables and fruits remained intact as the supply chain remained unaffected and imports continued during the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the fruits and vegetables with high vitamin C content witnessed a significant increase in sales which further contributed to the increased supply-demand gap for the market.

The increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions has forced various companies to develop products that are recyclable or biodegradable. For instance, in November 2020, Amcor plc introduced a new product line, Packpyrus, which is a paper-based packaging solution for meat and cheese. Similarly, in September 2019, PPC Flexible Packaging LLC launched PPC green products, which include compostable and recyclable pouches to strengthen its sustainable eco-friendly product portfolio.

Major market players are constantly acquiring smaller market participants to increase their market shares in the global market. For instance, in February 2019, Sealed Air announced the acquisition of MGM's flexible packaging business to increase its market presence and expand its food packaging product portfolio. Similarly, in June 2019, Amcor Plc acquired U.S.-based Bemis Company Inc., a manufacturer of flexible and rigid packaging, to increase its global reach.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fresh food packaging market on the basis of packaging type, material, application, and region:

Fresh Food Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028 Rigid:

Clamshells

Trays & Boxes

Others

Flexible

Pouches & Bags

Wraps & Films

Fresh Food Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028) Plastic:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Paper & Paper Board

Bagasse

Polylactic Acid

Others

Fresh Food Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Eggs, Meat, and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Fresh Food Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028) North America:

U.S

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Norway

Sweden

Russia

Poland

Netherlands

Portugal

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

List of Key Players of Fresh Food Packaging Market:

Amcor plc

DS Smith Plc

Mondi

Coveris

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation

PPC Flexible Packaging LLC

Flex-Pack

Transcontinental Inc.

FFP Packaging Ltd.

Sealed Air

GRUPO LANTERO

INFIA srl

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki

CLONDALKIN GROUP

Clifton Packaging Group Limited

ProAmpac

Genpak, LLC

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

WINPAK LTD

