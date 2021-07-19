Epson announced new in-line solutions for the SurePress L-6534VW UV inkjet digital label press, including the integration of a finisher,

external unwinder and inspection systems from partner companies. The added features bring system flexibility to label converters, allowing businesses to make a complete digital production solution ideally suited to their operation.



“Epson continues to support our high-volume label converter customers with the SurePress L-6534VW as a core label press for end-to-end digital printing,” says Victor Gomez, director, Industrial Labels, Epson America, Inc. “We developed this in-line solution together with Grafisk Maskinfabrik (GM), a valued partner to SurePress for over a decade, in order to help maximize our customers’ productivity and labor savings going from a blank media roll, all the way to the finished label with as little manual intervention as possible.”

New in-line solutions available for the SurePress L-6534VW include:

In-Line Finisher: Available direct from manufacturer GM, the DC330MINI finisher may be run in an in-line configuration to save time unloading and reloading the printed roll. The finisher may also be run off-line, as the job requires. In addition, GM has a full line of customizable finishing options that include flexo stations, hot foil stamping, screen printing and laser die cutting.

Also available from GM, the LUW500 jumbo roll unwinder minimizes operator intervention, saving time from media roll changeovers.

Inspection System: Available from AVT and BST, in-line inspection options provide quality control and assurance and frees the operator to do other work, such as setup the next print job.

The SurePress L-6534VW high-speed digital label press prints pressure sensitive, shrink and in-mold labels and flexible packaging with outstanding durability at speeds up to 164 feet per minute (fpm). Engineered for reliability and ease of use, SurePress comes standard with all the functions required for label production, including in-line digital varnish, a corona treater, white ink, and an additional UV curing unit. The print heads, inks, LED pinning and curing lamp units, media feeding and control system are all developed, serviced and manufactured by Epson.

