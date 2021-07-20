Softsoap, a liquid hand soap brand, launched new Foaming Hand Soap Tablets and refillable, recyclable aluminum bottle. It's reportedly the first refill option in tablet form to be offered by a major brand in the U.S.

Softsoap's new take on liquid hand soap is as easy as fill, drop, foam. Simply fill the recyclable aluminum bottle with water, drop in a tablet, and wait for it to fizz up and turn into foaming hand soap. The Softsoap Foaming Tablet Starter Kit uses 71% less plastic than a traditional foaming plastic soap bottle. By using the Softsoap Foaming Tablets Refill Kits, consumers ultimately use 92% less plastic than traditional hand soap refills.

In 2020 alone, more than 455 million plastic liquid hand soap pump bottles were sold. The company says if every person who bought a plastic hand soap pump bottle in 2020 switched to Softsoap Foaming Tablets Starter Kits, it would save more than 150 million plastic pump bottles of soap from entering landfills.

The new product features biodegradable cleansing ingredients in an easy-to-use tablet-form to encourage reuse and refill as an alternative to buying new plastic bottles. The tablets are available in scents including Sparkling Lavender, Lemon Fizz and Fresh Coconut.

This launch aligns with Colgate-Palmolive's Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy, which aims to eliminate one-third of new plastics as part of its transition to 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable plastic packaging by 2025. As part of this strategy, Softsoap plans to move all pump bottles to 100% post-consumer recycled packaging by the end of 2022.

"As a brand found in 53 million North American households, Softsoap wants to make sustainability a household habit," says Emily Fong Mitchell, general manager, North America Personal Care, Colgate-Palmolive. "The launch of Softsoap Foaming Tablets is a big step as we work to build a more sustainable, healthier future for all. Given our reach, we understand the impact of this step on the entire industry. We're excited to be leading this change as the first major CPG brand to offer a refill option in tablet form."

Softsoap Foaming Tablet Starter Kit MSRP: $5.99 (1 aluminum bottle and 2 refill tablets to make 2 bottles of soap) and Softsoap Foaming Tablet Refill Kit MSRP: $4.99 (3 tablets to make 3 bottles of soap) is available online and at major retailers nationwide including Walmart.