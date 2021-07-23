Davis-Standard will highlight standard and tailored liquid coating lines for window and paint protection, specialty products, PSA and silicone release liners, as well as unwind and winding options for diverse applications. The complementary slitter rewinders portfolio of Deacro Industries, acquired by Davis-Standard in 2019, will be showcased in adjacent booth 74.

Davis-Standard’s liquid coating lines are designed for lowest uniform coat weights with technology for quick change and reduced waste. The cartridge coater enables quick web change-over, a fast-sleeve change system without breaking the web, and increased productivity. Unwinds are built with a reliable high-speed splice for reduced waste, stub roll capability and to minimize tail length. Winders feature stationary knife transfer for high-speed transfers and reduced fold-over waste. Control systems reduce “dial-in” time and include process monitoring and troubleshooting to assist with performance. Davis-Standard is also able to retrofit existing lines to improve performance.

Davis-Standard collaborates with customers to offer standard and custom liquid coating options to serve global film and flexible packaging, construction, automotive and medical converting markets. The company also offers comprehensive product development in their state-of-the-art technology solutions centers as well as 24/7 after-sales support and service.