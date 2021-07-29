Flint Group Packaging Inks has revealed that ‘Navigating the Corrugated Jungle’ will be the core theme of its SuperCorrExpo 2021 exhibition stand, as well as more information on what delegates can expect from the show.

The exhibition takes place August 9th through 12th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Flint Group Packaging Inks, alongside its recently acquired partner, Poteet Printing Systems, will share insight into its cutting-edge selection of water-based inks and coatings for both pre- and post-print corrugated board.

Michael Mosely, vice president and general manager at Flint Group Packaging Inks, says, “In a fast-changing and resource-intensive print and packaging sector, printers can very quickly feel behind the times when it comes to areas such as sustainability and innovation. Theming our attendance around ‘Navigating the Corrugated Jungle’ is a nod to our ethos; we simplify the complex and help printers cut through the market noise simply and effectively. It’s all about making sustainability and innovation easy.

“Our team is excited to reveal the technologies that are driving value for paper and board printers and share insight on where the real process opportunities lie. It’s all about showing that we understand today’s print challenges and roadblocks, and help converters overcome them.”

Innovation on display during the event will include TerraCode, a sustainable water-based ink and coating range for paper and board packaging applications. Designed to address rising market and consumer demand for sustainable packaging, the bio-renewable selection can be tailor-made for unique converter needs.

Brand owners, international printers and converters attending SuperCorrExpo will learn more about Flint Group Packaging Inks’ color management, including consistency across substrates and spot colors. Supporting its growing portfolio of customers, the business will demonstrate VIVO Colour Solutions, a unique tool designed to increase converters' color accuracy and press uptime, as well as reduce substrate and ink waste.

Sister companies Xeikon and Flint Group Image Transfer Technologies will be in attendance, demonstrating the latest digital press developments specifically for corrugated applications and the Enviroflex biodegradable cleaner respectively, further supporting Flint Group's important circular economy expo theme.

Visitors to the Flint Group booth can enjoy a three-hole tropical miniature golf course with prizes to be won. Delegates can also sit down, relax and recharge at the tiki bar hospitality section, and enjoy refreshments while networking.

Visit www.flintgrp.com/en/news-information/fairs-events for more information.