MacDermid Graphics Solutions, a global lcompany in flexographic platemaking and printing solutions, announced plans for the The Flexo Xperience Center (The FXC).



The Flexo Xperience Center is a partnership between MacDermid and SOMA and is an expansion of their initial plans to install a SOMA Optima2 printing press at MacDermid’s facility in Atlanta, GA, U.S., announced in December 2020. The FXC will include multiple industry-leading partners providing software, equipment and consumables. The Flexo Xperience Center was conceptualized in late 2020 by the leadership, marketing, R&D and sales teams at MacDermid and SOMA while discussing plans to install the printing press and plate mounting equipment at MacDermid's facility. The teams identified a need in the package printing industry for a wide-web flexo printing center with every aspect of the flexo process, including artwork, prepress, platemaking, print, print finishing and print evaluation.



The mission of The Flexo Xperience Center is to move flexo forward. This global center will combine both hands-on and virtual visits for a "one-stop-shop" for the package printing industry's entire workflow to experience the latest flexographic printing innovations. In addition, the FXC will foster and host industry training, collaboration, research, experimentation and learning — all designed to ensure package printing excellence. The center will be open to pre-media suppliers, tradeshops, printers, converters, consumer product good companies, industry associations, educational institutions, manufacturers and other players in the package printing market.



"MacDermid is a customer-centric, innovative company looking to push creative boundaries and transform the industry. The Flexo Xperience Center is one of the many ways we plan to do this. We are thrilled to work with SOMA and other top companies in the industry to promote advancements within the flexographic printing process," says Brad Wills, global senior vice president at MacDermid Graphics Solutions. "We are creating a global center unlike any other. Our team started planning The FXC in late 2020, and I am confident our meticulous preparation will make The FXC a destination for the industry with state-of-the-art technology, creative solutions, and innovation."



Additional details regarding The Flexo Xperience Center, partners and the opening timeline will be released throughout 2021. The FXC is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022.

For more information, visit www.graphics.macdermid.com.