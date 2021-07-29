MULTIVAC's full wrap labeller — the L 310 conveyor belt labeller — provides a solution for C labelling and D labelling and enables the hinged tray to be securely sealed on one or both sides.

Bakery products in transparent hinged trays are usually sleeved with a cardboard banderole. With its high-output L 310 conveyor belt labeller, MULTIVAC has developed a solution which can reduce material usage when compared with a cardboard banderole — a full wrap label that gives a material saving of up to 70%. This can mean less weight throughout the entire logistics chain as well as contributing to a better CO2 balance.

Strong performance even in high-output mode

This robust model, with its patented, servo-driven press-on brushes, makes automated C labelling and D labelling of packs possible at speeds of up to 120 packs per minute, and it can take a label width of up to 500 mm. In addition to being able to apply just a simple top label, the L 310 can apply a label in a C shape over three sides of the pack or in a D shape over all four sides and it is also possible to overlap the label on the underside of the pack. Both C labelling and D labelling offer the benefit of the pack is sealed closed at the same time. An additional perforation feature can be used as an opening aid.

The packs are automatically labelled on the run, and they are either fed in manually or transferred automatically from an upstream module. The L 310 can also be equipped with an integrated printer, as well as a zero downtime function and label/print monitoring for maximum output and process reliability at even the highest throughput. In conjunction with a high number of labels on the roll, this provides appreciable cost savings and a highly efficient process, when compared with time-consuming, manual packaging solutions.

All the setting parameters for the labeller and the print layout for the integrated printer are stored in the particular recipe, and these are called up automatically when a batch is changed. If an optional splice table is used, experienced operators can perform a label roll change in less than a minute.

High level of flexibility in both product and label

The MULTIVAC labeller is suitable for a wide variety of different pack shapes — from rectangular to round or oval packs, and even including special shapes such as those for cake slices. The only requirement is that the tray must be sufficiently rigid in its shape and offer adequate contact surface for the label.

Label material grades from 80 g/m2 up to 170 g/m2 can be run. Plastic-based label materials such as PP and PET not only provide transparent labelling of the pack, they also enable the different components of the pack to be separated and directed to existing recycling streams. And even paper labels with an adhesive, which allows them to be separated from the pack by the consumer, or alternatively with a soluble adhesive (for separation in the recycling process) can be used to ensure that the packs have the optimum recycling properties.

Since full wrap labels are stabilized by the backing material, it is possible to consider virtually all shapes — from labels with curves or cut-outs right up to adhesive-free areas on labels, or specially designed shapes to suit the product or pack. Printing the back of the label also offers a lot more space for product information.

Visit www.multivac.com/en/ for more information.