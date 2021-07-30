Aphena Pharma Solutions announced the addition of Troy Blodgett to the position of vice president and general manager of its newly created Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Division.

Blodgett joined Aphena in April 2021 and brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to his new position. Prior to joining Aphena, Blodgett worked with four different healthcare 3PL companies — including RxCrossroads, RxTPL, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and DDN — over a 15-year period. In addition, Blodgett has worked in the U.S. headquarters of Bristol-Myers Squibb and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. He has an undergraduate degree in general science from the University of Iowa and an executive MBA from Marquette University.

“Troy’s wealth of healthcare-related 3PL and pharmaceutical industry expertise makes him an ideal fit for this role,” says Aphena CEO, Shawn Reilley. “We believe that with his leadership, our new 3PL division, which is scheduled to launch in 2021, will excel in providing a new level of third-party logistics solutions that will greatly benefit our clients.”

Aphena Pharma Solutions is an organization providing contract manufacturing, packaging and now third-party logistics services for the pharmaceutical, consumer health, biologics and medical device markets. With two separate FDA- and DEA-registered locations in the U.S., Aphena handles solid dose, liquids, gels, creams, ointments, foams, suspensions and lotion-based products.

Visit aphenapharma.com for more information.