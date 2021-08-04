Creative Packaging Company, an industry leader in the manufacturing of refrigerant gel packs used for temperature-controlled cold chain shipping, announced its plans to expand with a new manufacturing facility in Chicago, IL. This will be Creative Packaging’s 7th location and the first facility in Chicago to increase the company’s capacity to meet the high demand for its cold chain products.

“The past year has seen tremendous growth within our industry based on external factors and market conditions, and our team has stepped up to serve the needs of our clients, as well as their customers,” says Kevin Lyons, president, Creative Packaging.

The 30,000 square foot facility is strategically located in northern Illinois to better serve the Central and Midwest markets in refrigerant gel packs as well as provide value to customers across the country. The new facility boasts the latest in innovative technology to provide cost effective solutions to their customers’ packaging needs and will provide approximately 50 jobs in the Chicagoland area.

Jim Lyons, VP, Creative Packaging says, “Our leadership team prides itself on the positive economic impact of the communities in which we serve.”

