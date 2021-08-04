Comexi, a supplier of solutions for the flexible packaging printing and converting sector, and Plastigraf Trevigiana, an Italian company that specializes in the lamination of paper, plastic and bioplastic films, have strengthened their relationship after the acquisition of a Comexi ML2 laminator equipped with Jumbo winders. The decision to configure the machine with an unwinder and a rewinder for reels with diameters and weights greater than those traditionally used will allow Plastigraf Trevigiana to expand its range of products, as well as offer tailor-made finishes for all customer needs. Although this is the third Comexi laminator purchased by the Italian company, it is the first solvent base.

Alessandro Capoferri, CEO of Plastigraf Trevigiana, says, “We have been able to not only appreciate the productivity and longevity of this machine, but also the timely assistance, ever-present technical support, professionalism and availability of Comexi. Consequently, we have decided to expand our production department, opting to once again trust Comexi and be the first European company to install a Jumbo-equipped ML2 laminator. We are conscious and proud of our ownership of this machine, which is unique within its category.”

The Comexi ML2 laminator can be configured not only to laminate two materials with solvent-based, water-based or solventless adhesives, but also with lacquer. Furthermore, the machine has the following printing capabilities with a single production line: one colour with flexo or gravure technology; registered or continuously. The Comexi ML2 laminator’s ergonomic design allows daily operations to be performed, simply and intuitively, at the highest speed, subsequently maximizing production and minimizing downtime.

