Flint Group Packaging Inks, an ink and coatings suppliers to the global print and packaging industry, has enhanced its solvent-based range of inks and coatings for European customers. The new ONECode range simplifies the flexible packaging printing process and reduces process waste.

"Under the ONECode brand, we have built a new product hierarchy including six new brands," says Kim Melander, vice president & general manager for Packaging Inks Europe, "These ink systems, developed to unlock the complex landscape of flexible package printing, to connect, clarify and bring transparency to the flexible packaging printing industry.”

The ONECode portfolio incorporates VertixCode for Flexo printing, MatrixCode for Gravure, HelixCode for dual purpose inks (Flexo and Gravure) and ZenCode, a recently launched range of sustainable solutions. Enhancing and complementing the portfolio are overprint varnishes and primers under the NexisCode brand name, and additives under the AdmixCode brand.

“These products, designed for both current and new developments in printing processes and substrates, adhere to global regulatory compliance requirements and are suitable for all flexible packaging applications," says Thomas Strohe, senior director product strategy & segmentation. "ONECode offers a flexible solution enabling printers and converters to expand and flex their operations as these inks will always deliver high quality and consistent results. Importantly, our development teams do not stand still — we are constantly innovating for our strategic segments and customers."

After a detailed review of its solvent-based portfolio and the raw materials used in manufacturing, Flint Group Packaging Inks combined its findings with customer insight to simplify and deliver a product offering that addresses printers’ current and future needs and their print aspirations. The ONECode brand encompasses a full range of innovation-driven printing inks, coatings,

Product codes will remain the same as the packaging industry starts switching over from Flint Group’s incumbent ink brands to the new ONECode portfolio. While the launch of the ONECode range, further global regions supplied by Flint Group, including Latin America, North America and others will introduce the ONECode framework to their customers in 2022.

