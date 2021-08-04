Newman Labelling's Easisplice system features a function of reel-change over that the Easisplice uses in order to keep production running optimally. A breakdown of the functionality of the Easisplice begins with the holding of two label reels. The first reel acts as the label supply in itself while the second reel is used to enhance the rapid splicing.

The Easisplice is a free-standing unit complete with an angled twisting bracket and enables reel change-overs to take place with no interruption to the supply of labels to the label head.

The Easisplice unit holds two reels of labels; one acts as the current label supply while the other is positioned to facilitate rapid splicing. A microprocessor control unit working in conjunction with photoelectric cells ensures that a constant buffer stock of labels is available in the buffer bin to the labeling machine.

As the current label reel nears its end, a flashing beacon alerts the operator, who triggers the reel to fully dispense into the buffer bin. The end of the label reel is automatically detected on the splicing table, signaling the Easisplice to stop. The second reel is manually spliced whilst labeling continues using the labels in the buffer bin. Once the splice is made a reset button is activated and uninterrupted labeling continues

