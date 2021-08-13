Hemp Living announced the next-generation nano-absorption technology used in the production of Pot Rocks and provides a delivery method for the industry popular Delta 8 cannabinoid.

Each single-serve packet of Pot Rocks contains 100 mg of Delta 8 THC (<0.3% Delta 9 THC), in a patented foil-lined pouch for freshness and available flavors include Grape, Watermelon and Strawberry Banana. For best results, place the crystals under the tongue and let them dissolve completely.

Don Engelhardt, director of sales at Hemp Living, says, "... users feel the effects quicker and they last longer than any other Delta 8 product on the market. Even the retro-inspired packaging design brings you back to a time when nothing hit harder than your favorite candy. High-quality Delta 8 products have put us on the map, but to launch a revolutionary new product in the industry and to have the Hemp Living name behind it; that's exciting."

For more information, visit www.hemplivingusa.com.