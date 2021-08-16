The Famous Amos Brand introduced three new recipes with premium ingredients from around the world, including coconut from the Philippines, chocolate from Belgium and hazelnuts from the Mediterranean.

"We heard from our fans that quality ingredients are most important to them, so we're relaunching Famous Amos cookies with this in mind," says Rachna Patel, senior director, Distinctive Brands at Ferrara. "We selected the best ingredients from around the world for our three new globally inspired flavors and we can't wait for everyone to try them."

The new Famous Amos Wonders From the World will feature three new takes on an elevated classic chocolate chip cookie with:

Belgian Chocolate Chips

Philippine Coconut and White Chocolate Chips

Mediterranean Hazelnut and Chocolate Chips

To reflect the brand's move to a modern, premium cookie, Famous Amos is also bringing a contemporary refined look to the packaging with location-inspired graphics meant to invite the consumer into another world of flavor and resealable stand-up packaging to lock in freshness.

Famous Amos Wonders From the World just started to hit shelves now and will be available in grocery stores and retailers nationwide. They will be available in a 7oz pantry bag for a suggested retail price of $4.49.

For more information, visit www.famousamos.com