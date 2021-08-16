Davis-Standard is pleased to announce that Jay Baxter has been appointed to commercial product director – Liquid Coating, and Joe Guigli has been promoted to vice president, aftermarket sales – North America. Baxter will be responsible for growing Davis-Standard’s global business in liquid coating and will support strategic initiatives. Guigli will lead a dedicated team to advance customer service goals, field sales coverage, and improve market penetration throughout the United States and Canada.

Baxter comes to Davis-Standard from Neenah, Inc. (formerly Neenah Paper), where he was marketing director, managing a team responsible for technical papers including sandpaper, masking tape, medical packaging and sensitive labels. He also spent 18 years with Kimberly-Clark in a variety of roles including sales, marketing, purchasing, operations and process engineering at the staff level and within non-woven fabric mills.

“We are pleased to have Jay’s range of experience and knowledge as we expand our reach in liquid coating applications,” says Danis Roy, Davis-Standard VP of sales, films and flexible packaging. “One of his first projects as a new process engineer was to purchase and install Davis-Standard feedscrews. He understands the paper and nonwovens market and Davis-Standard equipment capabilities, which will serve our customers well as they pursue quality, efficiency, and profitability.”

Baxter has a bachelor’s of science degree in chemical engineering and a master’s in business administration. He has been a member of the National Air Filtration Association, Pressure Sensitive Tape Council (PSTC), European Adhesive Tape Association (AFERA), Federation of European Producers of Abrasives (FEPA) and is a founding member of the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council.

Guigli brings more than 13 years of Davis-Standard experience to his position having held various leadership roles including regional sales manager, inside aftermarket sales and product manager. He will build and manage an expanded aftermarket field sales team that will better serve Davis-Standard’s broad customer base with dedicated personnel for each territory. In addition, Davis-Standard is seeking candidates for coverage in three new regions, which include the West, upper Midwest and Northeast/Canada.

“Joe’s aftermarket expertise and leadership of a dedicated team better positions us to provide resources and support to customers,” says Zachary Ament, executive VP of Davis-Standard. “North America continues to be a strong and growing market for us. Providing customers with aftermarket products that improve operational efficiency, application development, and other profitability-driven goals is essential.

