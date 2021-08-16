Wyzo, reportedly the world’s first direct-drive pick-and-place sidebot, will be showcased to the U.S. market for the first time at PACK EXPO Las Vegas on September 27-29. Visitors to booth 6027 can experience first-hand how Wyzo can work safely side-by-side with humans with zero protective barriers or performance compromises. Ideal for lightweight applications with a payload up to 1.1lbs, Wyzo is suitable for the food & beverage, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, automotive, electrical and electronics sectors.

Wyzo is the result of 30 years of Delta robot experience, coupled with a vision to deliver a safe and highly efficient sidebot that can add considerable value to operations of all sizes. Its direct-drive technology means there is no gearbox — reducing maintenance costs to near zero — while its compact design and high-speed operation of up to 90 cycles per minute make it the perfect option for day-to-day tasks on the production floor. Wyzo’s advanced safety system is enabled through its state-of-the-art sensor technology, which constantly monitors its surroundings for the presence of human activity while optional vision systems compatible with a variety of established hardware platforms ensure ease of integration into any production environment.

Frank Souyris, Chief Executive Officer at Wyzo, says, “PACK EXPO Las Vegas is the first step for Wyzo into the U.S. market, and we could not be more positive about the impact it will make to manufacturers of all sizes. As the labor market in the U.S. continues to be challenging, the move towards greater levels of automation is accelerating. However, until now, pick-and-place robots have been accessible only to companies with the CapEx required to invest in highly automated solutions — often shielded from operatives by protective doors. With Wyzo, we have created a sidebot that is far more inclusive, meaning companies both large and small will be able to benefit from its compact size, flexibility and all-round versatility.”

With labor availability an ongoing challenge, ease-of-use has also become ever more important. As a result, Wyzo’s Human Machine Interface (HMI) has been designed for intuitive use by operators with no prior training in automated solutions, while its mobile terminal is as easy to operate as a smartphone and requires neither script nor programming to get it up and running. Its software has been developed with flexibility in mind, meaning Wyzo can be moved quickly and efficiently between multiple workstations with only a single cable connection to remove and reattach.

For more information, visit thewyzo.com.



