Davis-Standard announced that its largest manufacturing facility in Pawcatuck, CT, recently celebrated 365 days without a lost-time injury accident. This tremendous milestone follows the first priority in its SURPASS operational system, which is Safety. The company says all of the credit in reaching this milestone goes to the hard work of its fully empowered safety committee and the employees in Pawcatuck.

Davis-Standard’s COO, Dan Guthrie says, “Empowering all employees to work safely, participate in training sessions, conduct area inspections, sharing global toolbox talk lessons learned and a continuous desire to put safety first are the major contributors leading to this milestone.”

Mike Newhall, VP of manufacturing, says, “Maintaining an injury-free workplace at all of our locations is a top priority. The safety manager in Pawcatuck, Ryan Steele, has invested a lot of time and energy into several initiatives that are making a significant difference.”

Steele says, “This milestone is validation of the Safety Committee’s dedication and the commitment by all of our employees to achieve daily standards of excellence. We will continue to be diligent with the goal of celebrating this milestone at every Davis-Standard manufacturing facility worldwide.”

For more information, visit www.davis-standard.com.