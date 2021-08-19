Allpax, a product brand of Pro Mach, announced that Jordan Brown has joined the company as its outside sales manager for aftermarket solutions. Brown brings more than 10 years of experience in aftermarket sales and support to Allpax.

Brown’s work includes the development and implementation of aftermarket initiatives that help customers optimize the level of

inventoried critical parts. He will assist customers with identifying appropriate system upgrades that lead to continuous improvement in speed, quality, safety, and less direct labor in the retort room.

Brown will spend time at customer plants discussing current and future needs and causes of downtime. He will identify

opportunities to deploy upgrades or direct replacement for worn components. Typical aftermarket upgrades include completely

new control systems, updated software, basket tracking systems, the latest components, kits and assemblies and engineered

automation upgrades such as loading and unloading systems and retort delivery systems.

For more information, visit www.allpax.com.



