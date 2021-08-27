Knowde, a marketplace for ingredients, polymers and chemistry, announced the launch of it plastics for packaging segment of its global platform.

The new segment is designed to help specifiers, converters, compounders and buyers search, filter, collaborate, request samples and quotes, and purchase everything from raw materials to compounded products in one place.

Knowde’s plastics for packaging segment offers an array of vinyl polymers, polyolefins, polyamides, styrenics, polyesters and copolyesters, pigments and colorants from hundreds of producers.

“From protecting the food that we eat to creating tamper-proof safeguards for medical and pharmaceutical applications, plastic packaging materials play a vital role in the production of the bottles, bags, shrink wrap, stretch film, blister packs and clamshells that consumers use every

day,” says Dan Haas, chief commercial officer at Knowde. “Plastic packaging is often considered to be the most recyclable, sustainable alternative among packaging material options.”

Knowde’s search capabilities enable users to explore materials by chemistry, application, function, technical properties and more. Additionally, KnowdeConcierge is designed to provide access to expert advice and insight on all manufacturer, brand and product pages, and ensures prompt replies to inquiries. Signup is free for R&D and procurement professionals.

For plastics packaging materials producers, a Knowde says its storefront offers everything they need to move online quickly and meet the new needs of customers who want a better online buying experience. Knowde offers providers targeted digital marketing tools to build storefront traffic and analytics to support data-driven decision making.

Visit https://www.knowde.com/packaging-plastics-launch for more information.



