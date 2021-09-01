Florida Crystals — the only grower of organic sugarcane in the U.S., according to the company — is launching a fresh look that reflect its six decades of sustainably growing sugarcane on its family-owned farms and crafting cane sugars.

“For the past 60 years, we’ve grown, harvested and milled sugarcane giving us full visibility of how our specialty cane sugars are crafted,” says Paula Summers, vice president of marketing for the brand. “We’re dedicated to creating happiness by giving people pure sweetness they can feel good about with every bite. And we wanted the Florida Crystals logo and product packaging to help share our brand’s story.”

The company says that bakers are increasingly choosing clean and minimally processed ingredients that also offer transparency. This insight led Florida Crystals into sharing more details about its agricultural and sugar-crafting practices. The new logo and design feature natural hues and sugarcane stalks at the forefront to represent the brand’s commitment to sustainability and providing sweetness that is organic, homegrown and minimally processed. Within the logo, consumers will discover a hidden bird that pays tribute to the more than 800 barn owls that call the farms home and help control pests naturally.

Florida Crystals new packaging design is an award winner of Graphic Design USA’s 2021 American Package Design Awards in the Food and Beverage category. The new design includes a larger product window, giving consumers a peek at the sweetness inside; organized certifications to ease understanding of each product’s key attributes; and an origin statement to let consumers know that the sugar comes from sugarcane grown on family-owned farms. The back of package shares Florida Crystals’ farming practices as well as a design element that highlights products that are homegrown sustainably.

As a part of Florida Crystals commitment to reducing waste, its recyclable sugar pouches and jugs now feature a How2Recycle label to guide consumers to recycle properly.

“From crop rotation to precision agriculture, harvesting homegrown sweetness that’s as kind to our consumers as it is to our planet is the heart and soul of all that we do,” says Suzzette Arroyo, marketing director for Florida Crystals. “The brand prides itself on offering honest to goodness sugar.”

Florida Crystals’ new packaging will be on local grocery store shelves across the country and online this fall.

Visit floridacrystals.com for more information.