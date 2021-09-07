Luxury streetwear label GUN AINM is using the powerful technology solution engage by The Eltronis Group to enable instant authentication by consumers and protect against counterfeit garments.

The innovative technology provides a user-friendly, yet innovative tool, to link products to the internet through consumers’ smartphones.

With every genuine GUN AINM purchase, a ‘Card of Authenticity is supplied to the consumer. This contains a permanently adhered holographic label, customized with GUN AINM’s logo and a unique QR code and serial number which allows authentication of the garment by scanning with a smartphone camera. On activation, customers are not only able to verify their purchase but are also provided with a variety of relevant product and brand information as they are directed to a dedicated web page.

Through creating a digital fingerprint, easily accessible from users' back pockets, the Eltronis software, as the name itself suggests, ‘engages’ customers with the brand and vice versa. For consumers, engage™ ensures security and the reassurance that they have a genuine product within an optimal brand experience, and for suppliers’ visibility and insight are provided through the data capture process.

Cameron Friell, co-owner of GUN AINM, said: “Our driving purpose at GUN AINM is to showcase talented, independent artists through the medium of streetwear, and having the ability to reassure our customers and collaborators that each product is genuine is an integral part of our philosophy.

“As a newly founded company, it is great to be able to utilize Eltronis’ experience in brand protection. Their support and transparency have been invaluable when delivering a practical and easy to use solution that is by its nature secure, interactive, and easily scalable as our business continues to grow.”

The fashion industry is one of the most prolific markets for counterfeiting, with online sales making it easier than ever for fraudsters to scam consumers by replacing genuine items with fakes. With the addition of engage™, brands can help counter this trend by validating the origin of the item and building protection against future counterfeits.

Pete Smallwood, Business Development Manager for The Eltronis Group, said: “The battle for fashion labels against counterfeit clothing is ongoing, but with engage™ both retailers and consumers are provided with instant reassurance on the authenticity and provenance on the item they have in hand.”

“Investing in proper protection and authentication sets brands apart from their competitors. It is fantastic to see GUN AINM’s dedication to safeguarding their customers so early on, and we are delighted to deliver this valuable and impactful solution.”