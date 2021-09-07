Tetra Pak has released its annual Sustainability Report, outlining the progress made on various aspects of sustainability throughout its business operations in 2020, shedding light on its future commitments and ambitions.

The global pandemic has impacted lives and economies like never before, while at the same time it has also stressed the need to accelerate sustainable actions and find urgent solutions to the planetary challenges we are facing.

Adolfo Orive, president & CEO at Tetra Pak, says, “Our sustainability report reiterates the need for a comprehensive, holistic approach to sustainability – where we are protecting the food that is produced globally, the people that we work with, and the planet we live in. Towards that end, we have maintained particular focus on reducing our carbon footprint, increasing recycling, protecting biodiversity and enhancing access to safe, nutritious food for people worldwide. The last year has seen significant progress across all these areas, as well as towards our future ambitions to achieve net zero emissions across the value chain by 2050 and to deliver the world’s most sustainable food package — one that is made solely from responsibly sourced renewable or recycled materials, is fully recyclable and carbon neutral.”

Tetra Pak’s 2021 Sustainability Report also emphasizes how the company has stepped up its investment and innovation efforts, joining forces across the board to address the need for greater consumption of food while reducing the impact on natural resources.

Looking ahead, Tetra Pak has set additional ambitious commitments, such as reaching 46% GHG reduction across its value chain by 2030, in line with a 1.5C pathway, launching a fully renewable aseptic package by 2023 and achieving a 70% recycling rate in Europe by 2025.

