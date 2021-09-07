Comexi, a specialist in solutions for the flexible packaging printing and converting industry, and Strong S.A., a company that specializes in the production of flexible packaging, have reached an agreement for the Uruguayan company to acquire a high productive Comexi S1 DT. The new slitter, which will be installed at the Montevideo facility, will allow Strong S.A. to automate more processes in the immediate future.

"As a result of its high productivity, we acquired this slitter, a machine that will offer the possibility of automating more processes", says Gustavo Caraballo, from Strong S.A.

The Comexi S1 DT is a slitter which reportedly provides results in both quality and productivity due to its state-of-the-art control elements and high degree of automation. Cores, knives, laser heads, photocells and almost every adjusting element of the machine are self-calibrating, as a result of an extremely interactive and easy-going user interface. This unique automation of the Comexi S1 DT gives the operator, without the need to intervene, the possibility to load the reel into the machine and deliver finished reels.

The turreted version of the Comexi S1 DT is capable of performing jobs which require a large number of output reels. It is also able to work with the thickest materials used in the flexible packaging market, including aluminum, wax and other special or complex materials. The Comexi S1 DT allows for a high degree of customization, as well as many automated options, such as splicing tables, automatic reel unloading, video camera inspection and label robotization of finished reels, thus fully guaranteeing complete system control and an exceptional increase in productivity.

