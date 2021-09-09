AutoScheduler.AI, a Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announced the addition of Andrew Gibson as chief technology officer to lead the company’s software development efforts to the next level. Andrew is a supply chain industry expert, formerly with Nestle, and has deep expertise in mathematics — which is the cornerstone of artificial intelligence. AutoScheduler.AI smooths operations in a warehouse by integrating seamlessly with warehouse management systems, orchestrating activities across supply chain campuses and adding value by improving OTIF, managing inventory and creating dynamic schedules that change as conditions shift.

“We realized that at the current rate of market adoption, AutoScheduler.AI needed to bring in a leader who could help us expand our platform more quickly,” says Keith Moore, chief product officer at AutoScheduler.AI. “We needed somebody with deep domain expertise as well as exposure to modern machine learning and software development practices, and Andrew fits that description very well. We're thrilled to have him.”

“AutoScheduler.AI uses advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital twins to transform distribution centers and warehouses with new levels of efficiency and execution,” said Andrew Gibson, CTO of AutoScheduler.AI. “I look forward to accelerating the development of this sophisticated technology to achieve the next phase of growth for the company.”

Dr. Andrew Gibson spent 25 years with Nestle as an operational leader in warehousing and transportation and as a data-science leader focused on driving improvements in the supply chain, warehousing, transportation and sales. As a consultant, he has worked with CPGs, retailers and software companies to develop smarter, data-science-supported tools to generate clearer insights and enable better decisions across the enterprise.

He has taught data science, data visualization and supply chain analytics in an academic setting and for executive education.

He graduated from the University of Manchester with a BSc in mathematics and management science. He received an MBA from the London Business School at the University of London. He received a Doctor of Philosophy – Ph.D., Industrial Engineering, at the University of Arkansas.

For more information, visit autoscheduler.ai.