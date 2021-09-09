Packaging solutions provider Parkside has announced it has joined the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) scheme as it continues to encourage the industry to move closer towards a circular economy.

The ISCC is a global certification system that aims to address and offer solutions to sustainability concerns across all markets. Parkside’s certification now provides brand owners and consumers with the assurance that the company meets the high sustainability requirements set out by the awarding body.

The certification will also see the company directly involved in the chain of custody for Post-consumer Recycled (PCR) material made from polypropylene once it comes online.

Global sales director Paula Birch says, “Joining the ISCC is a key part of our business strategy to accelerate our push towards a circular economy, alongside the industry. As a globally respected organization, we are very excited to become certified and have an involvement in the handling of PCR material.”

The ISCC is currently among the world’s largest certification schemes and is active in over 100 countries. Developed through various multi-stakeholder processes and governed by groups of research institutes and NGOs, ISCC strives for a world where biomass and other raw materials are produced in an environmentally, socially and economically sustainable manner.

Birch says, “Sustainability is and will remain a key driver for the packaging industry, particularly in light of the recent damning IPCC climate change report, so certifications like this one are vital for reducing our impact on the planet. By gaining this certification, we are showcasing our commitment to sustainability and a shift towards the circular economy.”

Parkside also recently launched a new range of sustainable packaging solutions that respond to growing consumer concerns regarding plastics and the environment. The portfolio is aimed at boosting the recyclability of the company’s existing range of flexible packaging designs, which is used across a wide range of markets including food and drink.

For more information, visit parksideflex.com.