Taghleef Industries installed a custom Davis-Standard liquid coating line at its facility in Terre Haute, Indiana, to support new markets in coated OPP films. Taghleef is one of the world’s largest suppliers of specialty and high-performance films for packaging, labels, industrial and graphic arts applications. The Davis-Standard line, installed in the first quarter of 2021, is reportedly enabling Taghleef to bring added value and enhanced performance to OPP films to support customers throughout North America and beyond.

“Davis-Standard collaborated with us to build a highly customized liquid coating line, making it possible to achieve unique film attributes and proprietary coating methods for new applications,” says Craig Ligda, Taghleef’s director of operations, North America. “We have improved film printability while validating differential coating methods that are essential to our customers.”

Taghleef ran trials on Davis-Standard’s pilot line to prove and test equipment technology prior to purchase. According to Larry Mauer, Taghleef’s senior director of operations for North America, Davis-Standard worked with their team to quickly address issues while guiding them through all project phases, from R&D and design to installation and qualification.

“We definitely had obstacles to overcome, but our teams did an excellent job of working through problems quickly and anticipating what was needed. This line not only allows us to support our current coating methods but is equipped to support future needs. The tandem coater is exemplary in terms of precision coating on both sides and enabling us to handle new OPP applications from our Terre Haute facility,” says Mauer.

