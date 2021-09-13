Koehler Paper, a Koehler Group company, announced that it will be working together with CLARUS Films GmbH in the small roll business and as a service partner for the converting industry for flexible packaging papers Europe-wide. This partnership will play out in the area of functionally coated, unprinted barrier paper. Koehler Paper and Clarus will have their first joint appearance at Europe’s packaging, technology and processing trade show — Fachpack — in Nuremberg, Germany, from September 28-30, 2021 at booth 119, Hall 4.

CLARUS Films, which is headquartered in Dietzenbach in the vicinity of Frankfurt, has systematically focused on sustainable packaging solutions in the context of recycling. Solutions such as recyclable mono-material films, PCR (post-consumer recycled material) and compostable films have all played an important role in these efforts in the past. In the future, however, flexible paper solutions will be playing a large role, and CLARUS believes it is its responsibility to help speed up this trend of bringing sustainable paper solutions to the market.

CLARUS CEO, Norman Thom, says, “For us, this partnership means that we’ll be expanding our range of products significantly, which should enable us to meet the heavy demand for functional paper with corresponding barrier properties.”

Eckhard Kallies, head of flexible packaging paper at Koehler, says, “The trend towards sustainable packaging continues at breakneck speed. Now, our functional Koehler NexPlus barrier papers are traditionally printed before being processed into flexible packaging for products such as food, but in CLARUS, one of the biggest independent European ‘value added resellers’ in the area of packaging films, we’ve now found a partner with which we can tap into the market for unprinted packaging.”

With Koehler NexPlus, Koehler Paper reports it is meeting the rapidly growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Koehler NexPlus is a series of barrier-coated paper products with various functions. In particular, these include barriers for odors, grease, mineral oil, water vapor and gases, and together with the paper’s inherent characteristics — such as high-strength properties and a natural feel — result in a strong over-all solution. The paper protects the contents and its surroundings as well as provide processing properties.

For more information, visit www.koehler.com and www.clarusfilms.de.