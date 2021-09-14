The Association for PRINT Technologies (APTech) has announced that Unbound, a new virtual event for opportunities in specialty, custom and industrial printing, will move to a new date and is now scheduled to run November 16, 2021 from 10:00 am-3:00 pm EDT.

Unbound will be a one-day virtual event and online trade fair that showcases the many opportunities in functional and industrial print available to commercial printers — where print is part of a manufacturing process used to decorate or enhance the functionality of a product, or to create an entirely new product.

At Unbound, keynoter Sean Smyth, UK-based print consultant and industry expert for Smithers, will kick off the day’s events with a big-picture look at the market in his presentation, “The Industrial (Print) Revolution & What it Means for You.”

The seminar program that follows will encompass twelve sessions, featuring discussions with successful industry practitioners and topical experts covering the nuts and bolts of what it takes to build or grow a successful line of business in this industry segment and the range of opportunities that exist for businesses of all sizes.

Addressing the challenges and opportunities with industrial inkjet production, Inkjet Evangelist Craig Reid of CTR Resources, LLC will explore the use of inkjet technologies for an ever-expanding number of applications and challenging substrates in his session, “You Can Print on That? Exploring Printable Surfaces.”

