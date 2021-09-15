Michem Coat 525, one of Michelman's recent Biodegradable Products Institute's (BPI)-certified compostable coatings, obtained the Silver Award for Innovative Packaging Materials at China's 2021 PACKCON Star Awards. Michelman China submitted the containers applied with this coating for evaluation during PACKCON 2021, one of China's premier packaging industry trade events featuring China's packaging trends and developments.

The coating was highly rated during the evaluation, scoring high marks for being PFAS-free, repulpable, and compostable. Michem Coat 525also provides maximum oil and grease performance in molding pulp and other fiber-based food service applications.

The Indian Flexible Packaging and Folding Carton Association (IFCA) recently awarded Michelman India an IFCA Star Award for HydraBan 8000, a PFAS-free water-resistant paper coating with excellent gluability and printability. Like MichemCoat 525, it was proven to biodegrade in an industrial compost environment and passed biodegradation and ecotoxicity testing to receive certification. Bothcoatings can be used in quantities typical for the applications it is designed for with minimal limitations. Additionally, HydraBan 8000 is FDA-approved for direct food contact and, like Michem Coat 525, is ideal for fiber-based food-service packaging applications.

Michelman's portfolio of BPI-certified products includes Michem Coat 2000, a functional coating that provides maximum oil and grease performance with additional coatings currently being tested. In addition, Michelman's portfolio of compostable coatings is currently available only in North America, with global development underway.

Visit www.michelman.com for more information.