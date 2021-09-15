The RKW Group presents the RKW ProVent, which offers reliable product protection and three times longer shelf life compared to conventional bags. The water vapor barrier is 40 times more effective than paper-based packaging. Unlike non-recyclable paper bags made of composite materials, this packaging solution consists of only one material, polyethylene. It can therefore be fully recycled.

In addition to the complete recyclability of ProVent, the packaging can also be produced in a CO2-neutral manner if required. In addition, the proportion of recycled plastics in RKW ProVent is currently increasing to up to 50%. To further improve the eco-balance of RKW's products, the company uses only electricity from renewable energy sources in Germany, France and Belgium. The other sites are also gradually being converted to green electricity.

According to Axel Ritz, sales manager Export & Industrial Customers Knauf Building Products, for many customers, high throughput with a reliably stable filling process is important. "We have rebuilt our machinery and wanted to take this opportunity to increase output. The ProVent bag is supplied on a roll, it is possible to change bags more quickly, we can therefore produce much more flexibly and save storage space."

RKW ProVent is already being used successfully in the construction materials, food and chemical industries — wherever moisture-sensitive bulk materials and powders are filled on an industrial scale. Since 2019, the main production site of RKW ProVent - Echte - has been BRC-certified and thus the bags are approved for food contact.

"Another great advantage is that, unlike normal paper sacks, filled plastic sacks such as the RKW ProVent can also be stored outdoors. Even when stored in different climatic zones, the bags remain absolutely leak-proof; also in climatically challenging countries with high humidity, outdoor storage is not a problem," says Ritz.

Packaging for powdery goods must master another challenge in addition to product protection and sustainability: powdery goods bind a lot of air, which leads to the formation of air bubbles over time. These air bubbles impair transport stability and often damage the packaging. RKW ProVent has a reliable, integrated and patented self-venting system.

The system leaves plenty of room for branding opportunities because the vent system is fully integrated, making the front of the package completely seamless. As a result, the entire surface can be printed with up to eight colors. "As a premium supplier, it is important to us that we offer a clean solution at the point of sale, in other words: that our products are robustly packaged and dust-tight. You can buy our bags in a suit without getting dirty. The printed image is also high-quality and our products come across as premium goods," says Ritz.

RKW ProVent at a glance:

100% recyclable PE films

40% less packaging material

Very high moisture barrier — up to 40 times better than standard paper bags

UV protection

Machinability and high filling speeds (up to 2,000 bags/h)

Tailor-made sustainable films (downgauging, high recycled plastic content, bio-based materials)

Flexible adaptation of additional functions such as Easy Carry, Easy Open, Easy Reclosable, Anti-Slip

Environmentally friendly, climate neutral bags on request

Suitable for packaging hazardous materials and packaging food

For more information, visit rkw-group.com/provent.