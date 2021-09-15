Contiweb, a specialist in state-of-the-art technologies for advanced drying, web-handling and web-processing, announced the appointment of Gene French as a sales manager for the U.S. French’s responsibilities will include fulfilling Contiweb’s sales operations in the region with a particular focus on digital printing, while reporting to Contiweb’s newly promoted sales director, Rob Bosman.

French brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with extensive knowledge of digital and commercial printing technologies and equipment, having worked in the graphic arts industry for almost 40 years. With considerable awareness of the industry in the U.S., he has managed multiple national and international corporate accounts.

Based in Illinois, French’s appointment, with his prominent background, demonstrates Contiweb’s commitment to print providers in the region to deliver solutions that increase performance and reduce costs. This addition to the Contiweb LLC sales force in the USA enables Contiweb to better reach existing customers and advise them on enhancements and aftermarket services, as well as assisting potential customers in the digital inkjet segment.

Commenting on the appointment, Bosman says, “We are delighted to welcome Gene to the Contiweb family. He will join Contiweb U.S. sales manager Ralph Casale, who will focus on existing HSWO customers, selling new equipment and after market products, while Gene will focus on new equipment sales to digital inkjet printers. With not only his extensive expertise in the print industry, but also his valuable connections, Gene will help strengthen our relationships with our existing customers and help create long-lasting relationships with new ones. This is a positive move for the region and the company as a whole.”

For more information, visit www.contiweb.com.



