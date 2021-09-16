Tray sealing solutions that combine high speeds, maximum efficiencies and effective product protection and presentation with important sustainability benefits will be the key theme of the JBT stand at this year’s Pack Expo in Las Vegas.

As part of the JBT Corporation family, Proseal will be showcasing the wider capabilities of the group and its ability to deliver processing and packaging line solutions to meet individual customer requirements.

Proseal’s advanced tray sealing machines will be demonstrating some of the latest developments in sustainable tray formats. The fully automatic inline Proseal GT4e will be shown sealing the HALOPACK tray, the first fully gas-tight cardboard Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) tray that is produced with renewable or recycled cardboard.

The semi-automatic rotary Proseal GTR, meanwhile, will seal both the recyclable carton board sandwich wedge pack from ProAmpac and MAP trays using its gas flushing feature.

In addition, a special chilled display houses the vast array of pack types, including the latest alternative materials to plastic and sealing formats, such as gas flush, hermetic shrink, vacuum and skin packaging, that are all capable of running on a single of Proseal’s range of tray sealing machines.

The company’s says its dvanced E-seal technology ensures the seal reliability that meets the stringent quality requirements of the food retail sector, while delivering effective product protection which extends shelf life and helps to minimize food waste.

The design of Proseal machines also reportedly enables companies to maximize their packing lines’ Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). Unique features include ProVision, an innovative automated platform that captures and analyses important machine data to improve the efficiency and performance of the entire production line, and ProPosition, a revolutionary new tray positioning system for faster and easier machine set up, both which will be shown on the booth during the show.

As part of the complete solutions offer, sister JBT company AutoCoding, a packaging line automation solutions company, is exhibiting alongside Proseal to showcase its advanced software system that manages and monitors the entire production and packing process. This provides an automated solution to replace manual paper-based systems and ensure full visibility and traceability of customers’ orders from initial placement through manufacture and packing to onward dispatch.

For more information, visit www.proseal.com.



