Cortec presented MilCorr VpCI Shrink Film — created for extreme outdoor climates. In trials conducted, MilCorr film demonstrated resistance to the power of storms, fires and hurricanes. Billions of dollars in assets are lost every year in the world due to extreme and aggressive environments that lead to corrosion and severe damage. In addition, in harsh outdoor conditions, the protection of infrastructure and personal assets against these massive storms has called for increased utilization of corrosion inhibitor packaging protection to neutralize the damaging effects of saltwater, humidity and debris hurled through the air.

Cortec developed MilCorr VpCI Shrink Film for the preservation and corrosion protection of outdoor assets, even in the harshest environments. This film preserves surfaces against the most powerful elements of nature by providing non-hazardous, user-friendly protection with corrosion inhibitors that can replace conventional rust preventatives such as oils and desiccants, offering an alternative to wooden crating, aluminum foils and vacuum packaging. By using MilCorr, preservation costs may be reduced 40-60%, according to well documented data for deep storage and preservation of vehicles and equipment.

This heavy-duty film contains VpCI Technology and provides durable protection to maintain the integrity of the film itself as well as the parts packaged within. VpCI molecules vaporize, diffuse and condense on metal surfaces within the enclosed space, protecting the part’s exterior as well as void spaces and recessed areas. MilCorr VpCI Shrink Film offers complete product storage protection during domestic and overseas shipments. Asset owners can create a unitized, tight and tamper-proof protective environment by heat-shrinking MilCorr VpCI Shrink Film to fit the shape of the object. This will enable multi-metal corrosion protection via contact and vapor-phase molecular action of the corrosion inhibitors within. MilCorr also offers UV protection and provides a durable physical barrier effective in most extreme outdoor climates, both on land and sea amid high temperatures, humidity, and chlorides.

MilCorr provides a preservation solution for a variety of long-term outdoor storage needs:

Military vehicles and equipment preservation

Mothballing of industrial equipment

Heavy equipment covers

Recreational vehicle (boats, snowmobiles, etc.) preservation

Pallet shrouds

Export packaging of expensive larger equipment

For more information, visit ecocortec.hr/eng/corrosion-protection-packaging.