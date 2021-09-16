The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has recognized Henkel’s Loctite Liofol LA 4220 RE/Loctite Liofol LA 3180 RE for recyclability. This two-component adhesive system for PE film lamination is association’s first 100% solids, solvent-free adhesive system for flexible packaging to receive this recognition.

APR’s process required that the two-component system be tested against guidelines set forth in its Critical Guidance Protocol for PE Film and Flexible Packaging. The Henkel system was tested underchallenging test conditions and strict guidance criteria, thus achieving this recognition.

“The Critical Guidance protocol, FPE-CG-01, is the product of multi-industry consensus of key issues related to the recycling of postconsumer polyethylene films,” says Stephen Alexander, president and CEO of APR. “The protocol is intended to improve the quality of recycled PE films by helping innovators to make informed decisions about the consequences of PE film innovations. Meeting the Critical Guidance Protocol guidelines is a truly significant step in demonstrating overall recyclability of your product.”

With this recognition, Henkel has been able to expand its RE Designed For Recycling product range, whose products must fulfill certain external testing requirements in relation to sustainability.

Products in this range are designed particularly with recycling in mind, as they are able to effectively bond multiple compatible layers and have excellent mechanical recycling properties. This material compatibility is central to achieve the optimal result in the mechanical recycling process. The new Henkel RE adhesive range can even be used in a closed loop recycling process for flexible packaging.

Colleen Zielske, director of technical customer service for Henkel Packaging Adhesive says, “Henkel is committed to actively supporting a circular economy by making it possible to return high-quality materials into the loop after use, turning waste back into valuable resources. Adhesives are typically less than 5 percent of total package weight, but their properties make the difference when it comes to the overall recyclability of the material.”

