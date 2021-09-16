India’s first tech-enabled omni-channel pet-care platform, ZIGLY, launched with the opening of the largest pet-care experience center and zigly.com. Inaugurated by pet-parents and promoters of parent company, Cosmo Films Ltd., Mr. Ashok Jaipuria (chairman and MD) and Yamini Jaipuria (Management Trustee — PetsFamilia), along with CEO Pankaj Poddar and Bollywood actor Karishma Tanna, ZIGLY comes with a promise of delivering highly specialized products and services to help pet families and new pet parents with their journey every step of the way.

Spread over an area of 6,000 sq. ft., the experience center is inbuilt with a retail area for wide ranging products including nutritional supplements and hygiene products, treats and toys as well as accessories and dedicated sections for grooming, spa and salon, consultation, pathology, vaccination and pet treatments.

“India is the fastest growing pet care market with home to about 20 million pet dogs and about 19 million other pets. The pandemic and Covid-19 restrictions have made people adopt more pets and the numbers are expected to grow with each passing month and year. We expect to grow and expand in the pet care vertical with the launch of ZIGLY”, says Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, founder, chairman and managing director of Cosmo Films Limited.

