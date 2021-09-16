Click above logo for more podcasts Your browser does not support the audio element. Listen to the podcast: Breaking Down Printing and Inks Is CIJ, TTO, TIJ or LCM the right type of printing process for you? Videojet’s Sherry Washburn breaks down what goes into the inks for each of these, and how needs determine which is the right one.

Advances in ink and printing technology typically happen incrementally, but there are instances when it can make a leap. But to know when a leap has occurred, one first has to know what options are available and how each of them work. In this podcast, Videojet’s Sherry Washburn provides an overview of CIJ, TTO, TIJ and LCM, sharing the definition of each as well as the benefits and drawbacks to each.

An important takeaway from the podcast is the knowledge that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. The product and packaging can dictate the type of printing needed — and are a better measure than cost.