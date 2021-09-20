Graphic Packaging International’s ProducePack, a sustainable paperboard range of packaging designed for fresh produce applications, is reportedly proving to be an effective and user-friendly solution to preserving fruit for Michigan apple distributor BelleHarvest.

Following its launch earlier this year, the ProducePack was introduced for BelleHarvest’s three most popular apple varieties, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Gala. Featuring an upright structure to protect the delicate apples while enhancing branding opportunities by increasing billboarding space, ProducePack is a 100% recyclable packaging solution, with a ‘grab & go’ carry handle.

Angela Sommers, marketing director at BelleHarvest, says, “We care greatly about our effect on the environment, so we are excited to lead the way in evolving our packaging in the apple category and respond to consumer demands for a paper-based alternative to plastic.

“We are therefore delighted to report that ProducePack has led to a greater than 15 percent reduction in apple defects while stored in refrigeration, keeping our fruit in the best condition for longer. The packaging material and fruit held up exceptionally well in transit and refrigeration, reducing the possibility of shrinkage and packaging waste."

BelleHarvest’s sustainable apple packaging recently won one of four wins for Graphic Packaging in the Institute of Packaging Professionals' AmeriStar Awards 2021. Awarded under Saves Food–Agriculture, the winning BelleHarvest pack was a first for the fresh produce category.

Available to the US and European markets in multiple different configurations and structures, the carton can offer comfortable carrying handles and is suitable for both hand- and machine-packing for short run or mass production. ProducePack also offers another level of hygiene protection as the produce is prepacked and can reduce excessive handling in store.

For more information, visit graphicpkg.com.



