Jackson's, a snack brand, revealed its state-of-the-art production facility and new packaging, branding and website, Jackson's stands poised to upset the snacking status quo forever.

Jackson's sources only non-GMO heirloom sweet potatoes directly from farmers, cooking them in coconut and avocado. With the opening of a state-of-the-art factory in Muskego, WI, it is the reportedly only brand producing in a facility 100% devoted to sweet potato chips.

All varieties are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, paleo, nut-free and kosher and are available in freshly redesigned 1.5oz and 5oz bags:

Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Coconut Oil

Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil

Spicy Tomatillo Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil

Carolina BBQ Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil

Jackson's is available for purchase at jacksonschips.com and in select retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

For more information, please visit www.jacksonschips.com.