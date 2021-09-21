SÜDPACK's innovative SPQ technology (Sustainable Print Quality) was recently awarded with the German Packaging Award in the economic efficiency category.

“The fast pace of the food industry in particular results in an increased demand for smaller batch sizes and requires increased flexibility while retaining the same high quality. As a market and technology leader with extensive expertise in the field of package printing, we consider it our responsibility to continuously improve the carbon footprint of both our products and processes — which allows us to make a contribution to achieving the sustainability objectives of the packaging industry,” says Carolin Grimbacher, managing partner of SÜDPACK.

Within the scope of a joint project with GOLDSTEIG Käsereien Bayerwald GmbH, SÜDPACK successfully reduced ink and solvent waste by more than 60% in the implementation of several printed images by applying SPQ technology. It was also possible to further optimize the print quality. SÜDPACK’s SPQ technology uses a set color palette. In the pre-press stage — much like with offset or digital printing — all designs are automatically set up using a standardized color palette.

The set color palette also reduces set-up time — an aspect that can have positive effect when dealing with frequently changing batches. At the same time, fewer color changeovers lead to a reduction in ink consumption and waste. And last but not least, standardized color management leads to a substantial increase in the level of quality. The printing adjustments and on-site print approval that had once been necessary become obsolete and the amount of material needed for proofs is minimized.

The reduced consumption of ink, solvents and energy as well as less film waste have a direct impact on the carbon footprint of the printed packaging films. The optimized printing quality also clearly differentiates products at the POS.

Thanks to smart SPQ technology, the previous conflict between efficiency and quality in the field of flexo printing has now been solved. “What this requires, however, is complete standardization of machine and process parameters as well as consistent color management along the entire process chain,” said Grimbacher.

