Brown Machine Group (BMG) announced the new NAS e-Wrap Series vertical wrapper, an automated wrapping system that increases throughput and efficiencies, while reducing material costs and manual labor. The e-Wrap Series wrappers are ideal for a wide array of e-commerce markets, including apparel; office equipment/supplies; tool and part suppliers; and publications; as well as the sampling industry; pharmaceuticals; and the fulfillment markets. The NAS e-Wrap Series reportedly offers up to seven times the productivity of manual wrapping systems.

With its small footprint and user-friendly controls, the e-Wrap Series offers simple plug and play functionality with easy installation and a patented low temperature sealing system which reduces maintenance and downtime. Using center folded roll stock to sleeve product into a bag, the e-Wrap Series automatically forms an envelope for product to be placed, seals it and applies a shipping label. It can be used for sealing polyethylene, polyolefin and poly mailing. The e-Wrap Series features a unique auto bag length feature that saves significantly on material use and eliminates the need for pre-made bags.

The e-Wrap Series is adaptable to multiple warehouse management systems (WMS) and can be easily integrated into existing automated robotic conveyor systems. It also provides integrated printer and shipping labeling functions in one complete package.

Available in a variety of seal assembly configurations to make bags from 8-inches by 10-inches to 20-inches x 20-inches, the NAS e-Wrap Series vertical wrapper features an adjustable seal assembly opening of up to 12 inches. It is offered in both pneumatic and servo-driven operations.

Brown Machine Group application experts work with customers to tailor the e-Wrap Series for their specific needs with a range of options, including custom-designed in-feeds; custom designed discharge systems; Venturi scrap starter system; Print registration; Servo film feed; Easy open perforated bags; and more.

For more information, visit www.brownmachinegroup.com.



