ChocXO, a dark chocolate company from Canada, is growing its distribution in the U.S. in conjunction with its two new chocolate cup products, and the unveiling of the company’s new website and packaging redesign.

The Coconut Almond Butter Cups are made with organic 70% cacao and offer a spin on its beloved Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups with shredded coconut mixed in and a touch of shredded coconut sprinkled on top. The 70% Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are a better-for-you peanut butter cup option complemented with certified organic chocolate and creamy organic peanut butter. Both the almond and peanut butter cups contain 3g of net carbs and 3g of sugar per serving. ChocXO’s chocolate products don’t have any substitute sweeteners or natural flavor enhancements. They use all-natural ingredients and a small amount of organic sugar.

Visit www.chocxo.com for more information.



