Label Works announced the launch of its flexible packaging solutions program to support sales opportunities in the food and nutraceutical verticals, among others. With over 30 years of experience creating labels for brands and everyday personal and commercial use, Label Works continues its on-going focus to help reseller partners add additional value for their clients.

“We are excited not only for the launch of this solution set, but to work with our distributor partners as the source for custom full-color, end-to-end flexible packaging products. Along with making sure branding stands out front and center from all the rest with eye-popping shelf appeal,” says Rick Haman, general manager at Label Works.

