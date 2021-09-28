GMG announced that Sun Chemical has integrated GMG ColorCard into its color matching services and will offer GMG ColorCard to its customers as a part of the SunColorBox solution set.

Visual color references — or ink drawdowns — continue to be an important part of the approval and print production process. Traditional practices for color matching and reprints require specialized skills and depend on analog tools and processes. GMG ColorCard was designed to enable the digital production of color cards based on the ink kitchen’s spectral measurement values.

By integrating GMG ColorCard, Sun Chemical aims to help its customers move to a more digitized workflow. Adding GMG ColorCard to the SunColorBox gives Sun Chemical customers the opportunity to create accurate color references onsite, at their own location, further reducing turnaround time and eliminating shipping costs. The solution helps ensure that printers and converters using Sun Chemical can meet their clients’ highest expectations in terms of both quality and turnaround time.

Patrice Aurenty, business leader, Sun Chemical, says, “This partnership continues to build on our innovative set of tools. By partnering with GMG Color, Sun now offers a best-in-class solution to help customers automate color communication, reduce lead times, improve color consistency and get to market faster.”

GMG ColorCard is fully automated. It’s designed to need only a few clicks to input basic parameters such as ink, printing process and substrate.

Marc Levine, director of business development, GMG Color said: “For the packaging supply chain, punctual and precise color communication is critical. We believe that GMG ColorCard is the next evolutionary step in communicating color expectations quickly and accurately. Our partnership with Sun Chemical illustrates that digital drawdowns are the new best practice for color specification. Through this partnership, Sun Chemical customers now have a faster, more accurate way to specify color and drive color success.”

A packaging project often requires multiple ink drawdowns or additional color cards to be produced later in the process. GMG ColorCard reportedly enables identical color cards to be produced in minutes across multiple locations.

Visit www.sunchemical.com/suncolorbox or gmgcolor.com/products/colorcard for more information.



