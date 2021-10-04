Davis-Standard announced the upcoming webinar — “Extrusion Coating Line Upgrade Options for Cost-Effective Performance Improvements” — on October 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. EST. During this 45-minute webinar, Davis-Standard’s Lou Piffer will discuss performance-driven equipment upgrades for your extrusion coating line.

Making incremental improvements on existing manufacturing assets to meet manufacturing goals may be the answer when space and cost constraints prevent the purchase of new equipment. Piffer will outline proven options available for the large installed base of extrusion coating lines worldwide. In addition, he will provide detailed information and review upgrade opportunities engineered to cost-effectively improve performance factors such as output, quality, and added functionality. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation for your questions.

Visit davis-standard.rallypointwebinars.com/register to register.