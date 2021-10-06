Graphic Packaging Holding Company announced Michelle M. Fitzpatrick, Ph.D., joined the Company as its first chief sustainability officer. The Company says its consumer packaging solutions are inherently sustainable, are made from renewable and recyclable materials and support the move to a more circular economy.

The appointment of Fitzpatrick is another step in the Company's pursuit of Vision 2025 and reflects awareness of the critical nature of sustainable business practices to achieve those goals. Graphic Packaging reports it has made strides executing ESG programs and initiatives, including the coated recycled board mill optimization project that will ramp in the fourth quarter of 2021, and helping customers achieve their ESG aspirations with new, innovative and more circular packaging alternatives.

President and CEO of Graphic Packaging, Michael Doss says, "We are committed to a world-class sustainability program and executing improvements to our reporting, ensuring transparency and focusing on topics that matter most to investors, customers, employees and other stakeholders. Michelle brings a wealth of industry knowledge and environmental engineering expertise. Her experience and skillsets will further advance our risk management oversight, including strategic planning to mitigate risk from climate change impacts as well as identifying new opportunities and challenges our Company can address for customers.

"Our Company's long-standing commitment to sustainability practices has evolved to meet the needs of our stakeholders and our communities. Michelle will lead advancements in reporting and elevate our ESG communication platform. We have a compelling story to tell, and we intend to amplify our communications and reporting for stakeholders as we exceed milestones and set new ones."

Most recently, Fitzpatrick served as the global sustainability leader at The Chemours Company, one of the world's leading producers of titanium dioxide and has previously held roles within the Titanium Technologies business segment and the corporate remediation function. Fitzpatrick also has a Ph.D. in environmental (civil) engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in addition to her M.S.E. in environmental engineering and B.S.E. in chemical engineering from Tulane University.

Fitzpatrick has excelled at advancing companies' sustainability programs by developing unique strategies specific to designated industry goals. Michelle's role will support Graphic Packaging's commitment to making a positive, lasting impact on the planet and on future generations through sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions. As the CSO, Fitzpatrick will collaborate with cross-functional global leaders at the Company and will interact regularly with the board of directors, building on and executing the Company's ESG strategy. Her appointment reflects organizational commitment to continued innovation in the sustainability of global operations and the packaging solutions produced for customers and consumers.

Visit www.graphicpkg.com for more information.