Jindal Films will introduce four new high density EthyLyte BOPE films, which are designed for “ready to recycle” BOPE mono-material packaging solutions, at Fachpack 2021 (Hall 7 Stand 307).

“In line with our sustainability strategy, Jindal Films is creating the future of fully recyclable, flexible packaging solutions with our breakthrough EthyLyte film innovations,” says Regina Horstmann, commercial development manager, Jindal Films. “Ethy-Lyte films are designed to allow customers to create mono-PE packaging in line with circular economy model guidelines from CEFLEX.”

Demonstrating excellent performance in flexo, roto and digital printing, as well as in packaging processing, EthyLyte printing films are setting a new industry standard for PE-based packaging films.

Ethy-Lyte 25HD200, which was introduced to the market last year, is reportedly established in the European market for various food and non-food applications where it is being used as a substitute for conventional PET, OPA and OPP films within mixed laminates with PE sealing layers. The four new Ethy-Lyte films include:

A 40-micron version of HD200 for heavy weight packs and high stability

HD240 is a sealable film, available in 25- and 35-micron; lap sealable, sealing of gussets and bottoms, and for single web solutions

HD230 is a matt finish film available in 25-micron for packaging that requires a paper-like finish and offers high converting and packaging performance

“This is a major step towards the development of more sustainable flexible packaging by enabling the value chain to create mono-PE recyclable packaging solutions that align with existing and future PE recycling streams,” says Mark Lockhart, global technology director, Jindal Films. “Jindal Films is committed to extending the range of its BOPE recyclable films further, with upcoming new high barrier products.”

For more information, visit www.jindalfilms.com.