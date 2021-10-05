Mamata Enterprises, Inc. announced an OPEN HOUSE demo of the simplex Roll Stock HFFS Pouch machine and will be displaying the machine with a Multipond scale. The demo will take place virtually and in-person on October 18-29, 2020 in Bradenton, FL.

The machine reportedly helps with the following:

Enhances flexibility with package pouch sizes from 80-200 mm

Enhances flexibility with package pouch sizes from 80-200 mm Two filling stations for packaging more than one product in a pouch or use it for MAP

Quick and easy changeovers with carousel design for filling section

Creates uptime and efficiency with format changeover in under 30 minutes (including filling section)

Visit www.mamata.com for more information.