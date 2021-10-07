Davis-Standard announced the upcoming webinar entitled “DS Activ-Check — How Comprehensive Real-Time Monitoring Assists Operators in Extrusion. A Focus on Situational Awareness” on October 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST. During this 45-minute webinar, Davis-Standard’s John Christiano will discuss how comprehensive real-time monitoring via the DS Activ-Check cloud-based platform influences situational awareness.

The presentation will focus on how improved situational awareness gives context to complex data received in the production environment to promote informed decision-making and positive outcomes. DS Activ-Check leverages systems and strategies offered by the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) to provide real-time monitoring and analytics of critical information surrounding KPIs (Key Performance Indicators). This scalable solution offers quick access to key information, better team connectivity, greater data storage, and expanded accessibility.

Benefits include improved line performance, preventative detection, operational efficiency, quality assurance and more. Specific examples will be presented, including an overview of how your team can take advantage. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation for questions.

Visit davis-standard.com/event/free-webinar to sign up.